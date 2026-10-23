Why OpenAI Is Rethinking Its $1.4 Trillion Valuation Before IPO | Explained

OpenAI is reportedly seeking to raise up to $30 billion at a reduced valuation as a bridge to a potential stock market listing in 2027, according to the Financial Times. Earlier talks had pointed to a much higher $1.4 trillion valuation, but some investors pushed back amid a US tech stock sell-off and growing questions over sustainable AI returns. OpenAI raised $40 billion in March 2025 and a record $122 billion in March 2026. Coatue and UAE-based funds are said to be in lead talks for the new round.
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