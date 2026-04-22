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Why Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook’s New Job Is Going To Be Even More Complex

Tim Cook is transitioning to Executive Chairman to manage global policy as John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO to lead AI initiatives. Following a 15-year tenure that established a China-centric manufacturing base and strong supplier ties, Cook faces a complex three-front geopolitical challenge across China, India, and supply chain management.

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Published22 Apr 2026, 10:20 PM IST
Why Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook’s New Job Is Going To Be Even More Complex
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