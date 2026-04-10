Why Pakistan Agreed To Pay UAE $3.5B It Didn't Have — The Real Reason Is Explosive | Explained

Pakistan is broke, begging the world for loans — so why did it suddenly agree to repay the UAE $3.5 billion it simply doesn't have? The answer isn't economics. It's because the UAE holds a trump card which, if it wanted, could use against Pakistan’s elites whenever it wants. Over 22,000 Pakistanis — politicians, generals, the elite — own $10+ billion in Dubai properties. One leak, one seizure, and their empires crumble. Dubai didn't just want its money back. It knew exactly how to get it. Perhaps it is this secret that forced Pakistan’s hand. Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, Livemint explains.