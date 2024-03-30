OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Videos / Why Paying Just The 'Minimum Amount Due' On Your Credit Card Could Destroy You Financially

Why Paying Just The 'Minimum Amount Due' On Your Credit Card Could Destroy You Financially

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:42 PM IST Livemint

If you're one of those who just pay the minimum balance due on your credit card instead of paying off the full amount, STOP. You must pay your entire balance due in time, or else it could destroy you financially. This is because there are 2 things that all credit card companies may not tell you about the attractive option just paying the 'minimum due' amount - watch to find out!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App