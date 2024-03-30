Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Why Paying Just The 'Minimum Amount Due' On Your Credit Card Could Destroy You Financially

Why Paying Just The 'Minimum Amount Due' On Your Credit Card Could Destroy You Financially

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:42 PM IST Livemint

If you're one of those who just pay the minimum balance due on your credit card instead of paying off the full amount, STOP. You must pay your entire balance due in time, or else it could destroy you financially. This is because there are 2 things that all credit card companies may not tell you about the attractive option just paying the 'minimum due' amount - watch to find out!