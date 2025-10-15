Why Philippines Is Going The Extra ‘Mile’ To Woo Indian Tourists

Philippines opens visa-free travel for Indians up to 14 days starting October 1, 2025, sparking a 28% surge in travel searches! Air India resumes direct Delhi-Manila flights after a decade, as Ambassador Josel F. Ignacio pushes Bollywood film tourism. With 66,000 Indian visitors by September 2025 (up from 79,000 in 2024), beaches, nightlife, and culture soar. Discover the travel boom!
