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Why Piyush Goyal says he won’t accept foreign definition of work-life balance

Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejected the idea of work-life balance as a ‘foreign concept,’ stating that successful people do not ‘watch the clock’ or stop working at 5:00 PM.

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Published31 Oct 2026, 04:49 PM IST
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Why Piyush Goyal says he won’t accept foreign definition of work-life balance
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