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Why #PMModi In #Uzbekistan Suggested Translating #Thirukkural Into Uzbek Language

Speaking in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring relevance of the Thirukkural, describing it as a profound source of inspiration that spans spirituality, philosophy and practical wisdom. As Uzbekistan marks its 80th anniversary, Modi suggested envisioning a mission to translate the Thirukkural into the Uzbek language, saying it would enrich local knowledge and create a deep sense of connection. He noted that through the insights of one of the world’s most ancient languages, one can grasp the depth of human thought from the dawn of developmental history. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published31 Aug 2026, 02:56 PM IST
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Why #PMModi In #Uzbekistan Suggested Translating #Thirukkural Into Uzbek Language
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