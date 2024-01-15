Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Picked Aditya Gosh As Akasa Air’s Co-Founder | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 3

Aditya Ghosh first met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala the founder and owner of Akasa Air for the first time in 2015. As the president of Indigo, Mr Ghosh’s task was to convince Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to invest in Indigo as an anchor investor. But things started going south as soon as the meeting began. Watch this snippet from the latest episode of Rollin’ With The Boss in which Aditya Ghosh shares with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint how years later the big bull of dalal street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked him as one of the co-founders of Akasa Air.