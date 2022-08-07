Why RBI has increased India's Repo rate by 50 basis points | Explained

Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 01:04 PM IST

RBI led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised... moreRBI led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised the policy repo rate by 50 basis points, taking the lending rate to 5.40%. Following the policy meeting decision, the repo rate is above pre-pandemic levels of 5.15%, highest since 2019. Watch the video to know more