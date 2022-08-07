Why RBI has increased India's Repo rate by 50 basis points | Explained

RBI led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised... moreRBI led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised the policy repo rate by 50 basis points, taking the lending rate to 5.40%. Following the policy meeting decision, the repo rate is above pre-pandemic levels of 5.15%, highest since 2019. Watch the video to know more
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.