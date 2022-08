Why RBI has increased India's Repo rate by 50 basis points | Explained

Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 01:04 PM IST

RBI led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised the policy repo rate by 50 basis points, taking the lending rate to 5.40%. Following the policy meeting decision, the repo rate is above pre-pandemic levels of 5.15%, highest since 2019. Watch the video to know more