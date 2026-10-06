Why Reliance Is Taking India's Food Regulator FSSAI To Court Over A Label | Explained

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has sued the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for barring it from marketing its Campa-brand products as energy drinks. A writ petition filed on October 1 challenges FSSAI’s June 30 order directing high-caffeine beverage makers to stop using the “energy drink” description. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the order, granting Reliance interim relief and questioning why the company was not given prior notice.