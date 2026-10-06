Subscribe

Why Reliance Is Taking India's Food Regulator FSSAI To Court Over A Label | Explained

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has sued the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for barring it from marketing its Campa-brand products as energy drinks. A writ petition filed on October 1 challenges FSSAI’s June 30 order directing high-caffeine beverage makers to stop using the “energy drink” description. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the order, granting Reliance interim relief and questioning why the company was not given prior notice.

Livemint
Published6 Oct 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Why Reliance Is Taking India's Food Regulator FSSAI To Court Over A Label
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy Reliance Is Taking India's Food Regulator FSSAI To Court Over A Label | Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story