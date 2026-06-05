Why Replacing Employees With AI Could Hit Companies HARD: New Paper Warns Of The 'Automation Trap'

Over the last couple of years, we’ve watched tech companies lay off tens of thousands of people while pouring billions into AI. Their logic seems clear, they want to cut human costs, boost productivity, make more money. But a new study out of UPenn and Boston University suggests tech leaders might be falling into a massive trap. They may be automating so aggressively that they might actually be destroying the very market they need to sell to. Watch.