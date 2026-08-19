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Why Republican Byran Donalds Winning Florida Governor Nomination Is HISTORIC!

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has secured the Republican nomination for Florida governor, while former Rep. David Jolly won the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primaries. The November election will decide who replaces outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis and shape the state’s political future. Donalds defeated Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and others, becoming the first Black Republican nominee for Florida governor. He has pledged tax cuts, insurance reform to lower costs, and greater healthcare price transparency. Donalds downplayed the historic nature of his candidacy, emphasising merit and his conservative record. The race will test President Donald Trump’s influence in his adopted state and Democrats’ efforts to regain ground in a state that has shifted right since 2016.

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Published19 Aug 2026, 07:58 PM IST
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Why Republican Byran Donalds Winning Florida Governor Nomination Is HISTORIC
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