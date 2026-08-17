Why retail investors are worried about SEBI's new Closing Auction Session

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has changed the way India’s stock market discovers its closing price. The Closing Auction Session, or CAS, was introduced on 3 August to replace the old volume-weighted average price (VWAP) method with two main objectives: make the closing price harder to manipulate and improve price discovery. But a week into the rollout, retail investors are asking a more basic question: Did SEBI break a perfectly working system in an attempt to fix it? Mint reached out to SEBI for its response on how it plans to address these retail investor concerns. The regulator had not responded by the time this video was published.