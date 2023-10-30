Why Russia Asked India To Pay In Yuan For Oil And India Said No | Mint Explains

Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Russia is putting pressure on India to pay for its... moreRussia is putting pressure on India to pay for its oil in the Chinese Yuan. Given the simmering tensions between India and China, India has rejected the demand. But why does Russia want India to make payments it Yuan? Watch the complete video to find out.