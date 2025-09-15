English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Sept 15 2025 15:29:59
  1. Itc share price
  2. 412.80 -0.19%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.20 -0.35%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 712.70 -0.32%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 331.25 -0.15%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 1,010.05 0.68%
Business News/ Videos / Why Russia & China View Trumps' GENIUS Act As New Currency War & Biggest Threat To Global Finance

Why Russia & China View Trumps' GENIUS Act As New Currency War & Biggest Threat To Global Finance

Updated: 15 Sept 2025, 05:25 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Anton Kobyakov, senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, recently sent ripples through the financial and crypto world. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum , he accused Washington of plotting to rewrite the rules of global finance by using stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and even gold to quietly shrink its $35 trillion debt. In a long presser he mentioned how this would be done and his views are not far fetched. #donaldtrump #stablecoin #crypto #cryptocurrency #bitcoin #debt #usdebt #russia #china #abhinvtrivedi #putin #xijinping #vladmirputin #dollar #dedollarization

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue