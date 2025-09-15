Anton Kobyakov, senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, recently sent ripples through the financial and crypto world. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum , he accused Washington of plotting to rewrite the rules of global finance by using stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and even gold to quietly shrink its $35 trillion debt. In a long presser he mentioned how this would be done and his views are not far fetched. #donaldtrump #stablecoin #crypto #cryptocurrency #bitcoin #debt #usdebt #russia #china #abhinvtrivedi #putin #xijinping #vladmirputin #dollar #dedollarization
