Why Russia & China View Trumps' GENIUS Act As New Currency War & Biggest Threat To Global Finance

Updated: 15 Sept 2025, 05:25 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Anton Kobyakov, senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, recently sent ripples through the financial and crypto world. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum , he accused Washington of plotting to rewrite the rules of global finance by using stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and even gold to quietly shrink its $35 trillion debt. In a long presser he mentioned how this would be done and his views are not far fetched. #donaldtrump #stablecoin #crypto #cryptocurrency #bitcoin #debt #usdebt #russia #china #abhinvtrivedi #putin #xijinping #vladmirputin #dollar #dedollarization