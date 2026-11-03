Why Sam Altman Needs An Ex-US Army Secretary At OpenAI | Explained

OpenAI has appointed Dan Driscoll, the 26th Secretary of the US Army, as its senior counsellor for national security modernisation. Driscoll will advise OpenAI and its partners on how advanced AI can strengthen national and cyber security. As Army Secretary, he oversaw nearly one million soldiers and pushed faster technology adoption and procurement reforms. The move builds on OpenAI’s Daybreak programme for cyber resilience and follows the company’s deal to deploy models in classified Pentagon settings.