Why Saudi Arabia’s Military Might Isn’t Enough To Defeat Houthis | Explained

Saudi Arabia spent around $83 billion on defence in 2025 — about 6.5% of its GDP and the world’s eighth-largest military budget. It fields F-15s, Eurofighter Typhoons, Patriot and THAAD systems. Yet Houthi attacks continue to get through. The kingdom’s vast size of 2.2 million square kilometres makes comprehensive defence extremely difficult. The Houthi arsenal has also evolved, with missiles capable of striking targets up to 2,000 km away, including hypersonic systems, and tactics that combine drones and missiles of different speeds to overwhelm air defences.