Subscribe

Why Saudi Arabia’s Military Might Isn’t Enough To Defeat Houthis | Explained

Saudi Arabia spent around $83 billion on defence in 2025 — about 6.5% of its GDP and the world’s eighth-largest military budget. It fields F-15s, Eurofighter Typhoons, Patriot and THAAD systems. Yet Houthi attacks continue to get through. The kingdom’s vast size of 2.2 million square kilometres makes comprehensive defence extremely difficult. The Houthi arsenal has also evolved, with missiles capable of striking targets up to 2,000 km away, including hypersonic systems, and tactics that combine drones and missiles of different speeds to overwhelm air defences.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2026, 10:54 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Why Saudi Arabia’s Military Might Isn’t Enough To Defeat Houthis | Explained
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy Saudi Arabia’s Military Might Isn’t Enough To Defeat Houthis | Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story