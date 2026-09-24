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Why Saurabh Mukherjea thinks middle class India will see 'severe pain' going forward

Marcellus Investment Managers Founder & CIO Saurabh Mukherjea has sounded a strong alarm on the future of India’s middle class. He warns that traditional salaried white-collar jobs are set to decline, with the future shifting toward white-collar gig work. Mukherjea says this will force a fundamental change in how people earn, save and invest. Watch the snippet here.

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Published24 Sep 2026, 05:51 PM IST
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Why Saurabh Mukherjea thinks middle class India will see ‘severe pain’
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