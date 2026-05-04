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Why Scientists Are Flagging Concerns Over 'Influenza D' Virus: Should You Be Concerned?

Scientists have raised concerns after discovering that Influenza D virus — a pathogen mainly found in cattle and swine - can efficiently infect human respiratory cells and partially evade the body’s early immune defenses. New research shows the virus replicates well in human airway tissues, sometimes matching levels of seasonal Influenza A. While there is currently no sustained human-to-human transmission or outbreak, experts warn that only small genetic changes may be needed for it to spread more easily among people. The virus has been circulating in livestock since at least 2011, with evidence of exposure in agricultural workers.

Livemint
Published4 May 2026, 10:35 PM IST
Why Scientists Are Flagging Concerns Over 'Influenza D' Virus
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