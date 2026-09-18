Subscribe

Why semiconductor stocks are falling despite India's massive chip push

India's semiconductor sector has seen stock price declines of up to 71% in the last one year after the initial hype. Opportunities lie in assembly, testing and domestic manufacturing, but significant risks and high valuations could hinder long-term investor returns.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2026, 07:15 PM IST
Prefer LMon Google
Advertisement
Mint Default Caption
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy semiconductor stocks are falling despite India's massive chip push
Advertisement
Read Next Story