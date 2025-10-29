‘Why Should Press Only Target Me?’ Gadkari Proposes Public Access To Road Contractors, Officers’ Details Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said commuters on national highways will soon be able to access necessary details of contractors and officers concerned including their name, address and mobile numbers. Watch for more!
