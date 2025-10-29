English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 29 2025 15:54:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 185.15 1.81%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,248.15 0.20%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 939.80 1.03%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,504.05 1.14%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 411.60 0.00%
Business News/ Videos / ‘Why Should Press Only Target Me?’ Gadkari Proposes Access To Road Contractors, Officers’ Details

‘Why Should Press Only Target Me?’ Gadkari Proposes Access To Road Contractors, Officers’ Details

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 05:17 pm IST Livemint

‘Why Should Press Only Target Me?’ Gadkari Proposes Public Access To Road Contractors, Officers’ Details Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said commuters on national highways will soon be able to access necessary details of contractors and officers concerned including their name, address and mobile numbers. Watch for more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue