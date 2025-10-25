English
'Why Single India Out?' Piyush Goyal's Rebuttal On Tariffs, Calls Out Double Standards

'Why Single India Out?' Piyush Goyal’s Rebuttal On Tariffs, Calls Out Double Standards

Updated: 25 Oct 2025, 01:36 pm IST Livemint

India stands firm on trade: Piyush Goyal at Berlin Global Dialogue 2025 says no to rushed deals! Prioritizing trust, sustainability in EU, US talks; rejects restrictive terms. Defends Russian oil imports for energy security amid Western pressure. India-EU FTA faces hurdles over market access, environmental rules. Watch India’s trade strategy unfold!

 
