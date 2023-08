Why Surat's Diamond Workers Are Losing Jobs? MINT Detangle Explains in 1 Minute

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Why Surat's Diamond Workers Are Losing Jobs? MINT ... moreWhy Surat's Diamond Workers Are Losing Jobs? MINT Detangle Explains in 1 Minute #surat #diamond #diamonds #debeers #russia #ukraine #jewellery #gold #ukraine #import #export