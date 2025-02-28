Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Why Tariff Cuts Will Make American Whiskeys Like Jim Beam Cheaper, But WON'T Benefit Jack Daniels

Why Tariff Cuts Will Make American Whiskeys Like Jim Beam Cheaper, But WON'T Benefit Jack Daniels

Updated: 28 Feb 2025, 01:15 PM IST Livemint

The cut in import duties on bourbon whiskey, which were notified ahead of the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, has sparked interest in this classic American spirit. The import duty reduction from 150% to 100% aims to make the whiskey more affordable, but bourbon remains a niche market in India. However, there are a few nuances - like old favourites such as Jim Beam, Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve, and Maker’s Mark will benefit from the tariff cut. However, Jack Daniel’s, the most popular American whiskey sold in India will not. Why's that? Watch!

