Why Tata Tech Trading Was Suspended In Unlisted Markets | How Unlisted Markets Work | Explained

Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Buying and selling of the Tata Tech stocks has bee... moreBuying and selling of the Tata Tech stocks has been barred in the unlisted market ahead of the IPO on 22nd November. Since it is the first IPO from the Tata stable to hit the markets in 20 years there’s a great deal of excitement in the markets. But what’s disappointed several analysts is the freeze on buying and selling in the unlisted markets so far ahead of the IPO date. Effectively, the suspension translates into one thing, those who couldn’t buy or sell the stocks in the unlisted markets until 13th November, the date when trading was suspended will now have to wait until the IPO to be able to trade the stock.