Why TCS Is Doubling Down On Anthropic While Other Tech Firms Slash Membership Over Cost Fears

TCS has announced a major global strategic partnership with Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI.As part of the deal, TCS will equip 50,000 employees with Claude and establish a dedicated business unit to deliver enterprise AI solutions. This comes even as Microsoft reportedly asked its employees to stop using Claude in favour of its own tools. TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran had recently said the company aims to have as many AI agents as human employees within three years.Watch how India’s largest IT services company is doubling down on Anthropic’s Claude amid the fast-evolving AI race.