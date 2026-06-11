Subscribe

Why TCS Is Doubling Down On Anthropic While Other Tech Firms Slash Membership Over Cost Fears

TCS has announced a major global strategic partnership with Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI.As part of the deal, TCS will equip 50,000 employees with Claude and establish a dedicated business unit to deliver enterprise AI solutions. This comes even as Microsoft reportedly asked its employees to stop using Claude in favour of its own tools. TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran had recently said the company aims to have as many AI agents as human employees within three years.Watch how India’s largest IT services company is doubling down on Anthropic’s Claude amid the fast-evolving AI race.

Livemint
Published11 Jun 2026, 10:57 PM IST
Why TCS Is Doubling Down On Anthropic While Other Tech Firms Slash Membership
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy TCS Is Doubling Down On Anthropic While Other Tech Firms Slash Membership Over Cost Fears
Advertisement
Read Next Story