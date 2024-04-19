OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ Videos / Why The Road To PM Modi's '400 Paar' Target Goes Through Southern Indian States | Lok Sabha Election

Why The Road To PM Modi's '400 Paar' Target Goes Through Southern Indian States | Lok Sabha Election

Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Livemint

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of 400 seats for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or the NDA. There's only been one time in the history of independent India that the 400-seat mark has been breached. If the NDA wants to break this record, they HAVE to do well in the 5 Southern Indian states, where their showing hasn't been great so far. Here's why

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App