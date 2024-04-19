Why The Road To PM Modi's '400 Paar' Target Goes Through Southern Indian States | Lok Sabha Election

Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of 400 seats for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or the NDA. There's only been one time in the history of independent India that the 400-seat mark has been breached. If the NDA wants to break this record, they HAVE to do well in the 5 Southern Indian states, where their showing hasn't been great so far. Here's why