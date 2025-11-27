Why The Rupee Fall Is Likely To Continue | Be Prepared To Shell Out More For Imports | Explained

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 04:02 pm IST

Time and again over the last few months, the Indian currency bounces back after the Reserve Bank of India's intervention to ease the downward pressure, but then again nosedives. The currency touched an all-time low of 89.48, nearing the psychological mark of 90 per dollar on Friday, and many experts predict the 90 mark might not be far away. But why is this happening? #rupee #dollar #nirmalasitharaman #narendramodi #donaldtrump #abhinavtrivedi #currency #currencytrading #currencywars #brics #renminbi #china #russia