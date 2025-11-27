Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Why The Rupee Fall Is Likely To Continue | Be Prepared To Shell Out More For Imports | Explained

Why The Rupee Fall Is Likely To Continue | Be Prepared To Shell Out More For Imports | Explained

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 04:02 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Time and again over the last few months, the Indian currency bounces back after the Reserve Bank of India's intervention to ease the downward pressure, but then again nosedives. The currency touched an all-time low of 89.48, nearing the psychological mark of 90 per dollar on Friday, and many experts predict the 90 mark might not be far away. But why is this happening? #rupee #dollar #nirmalasitharaman #narendramodi #donaldtrump #abhinavtrivedi #currency #currencytrading #currencywars #brics #renminbi #china #russia