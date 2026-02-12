Why The Ultra-Rich Are Relocating Countries At Record Speed Globally; Where Are They Going?

Updated: 12 Feb 2026, 11:54 pm IST

Ultra-Rich Relocating at Record Speed in 2025-2026! 142,000 millionaires moved countries last year-younger ones lead the charge. Drivers: political uncertainty, regulatory shocks, geopolitical tensions. Wealthy families now diversify residency like assets to hedge jurisdictional risk. Top destinations: UAE (zero tax, Golden Visas), Portugal/Greece (investment residency), Italy/Monaco/Switzerland (stability), Singapore & Caribbean schemes. UK faces massive outflow post non-dom tax end; China & India see high departures. Long-term security over luxury lifestyles.