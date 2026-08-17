Why this IIT graduate left his over ₹1 crore job & retired before 40

There was no dramatic trigger that pushed Ravi Handa towards FIRE. The shift was gradual, arriving in his mid-30s as he reassessed his priorities. 'I realised that having control over my time mattered to me much more than continuing to maximise my career or income,’ he says. After almost 15 years of working, earning well, saving a large part of it, investing consistently and selling a successful startup, the IIT graduate, entrepreneur and author decided to pull the plug on a full-time job in 2022. Here's his story.