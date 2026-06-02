Why This U.S. State Is Suing OpenAI And CEO Sam Altman

In a major escalation, the US state of Florida has become the first American state to sue OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman directly. The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of misleading the public about ChatGPT’s safety while allegedly failing to protect children and vulnerable users. Florida claims the AI has been linked to cases of self-harm, violence, and harmful dependency. The case could potentially involve billions of dollars in damages and puts Sam Altman personally in the legal crosshairs. This marks a significant new front in the growing legal scrutiny of powerful AI companies.