Why Trump Is Punishing India On Russia Oil, But Is Silent As China Buys More!

US has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, placing India alongside Russia, China, and Brazil in Washington’s highest tariff category. While India faces mounting trade penalties over Russian oil purchases, China has secured a 90-day tariff truce with ongoing negotiations between top US and Chinese officials. Beijing continues to defend its energy trade with Moscow, while India navigates its strategic ties with both Russia and China amid rising US pressure. The contrast in Trump’s approach to the two Asian giants is drawing attention to America's oil hypocrisy and the reasons behind it. Watch.
