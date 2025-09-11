Hello User
Why Trump's 'HIRE Act' Could Hurt U.S. Companies More Than India's IT Sector

Why Trump’s ‘HIRE Act’ Could Hurt U.S. Companies More Than India’s IT Sector

Updated: 11 Sept 2025, 09:49 pm IST Livemint

The proposed 'HIRE Act' aims to slap a 25% tax on outsourcing payments, forcing U.S. firms to either absorb higher costs or hire locally at 2–3x the price. With talent shortages, rising bills, and innovation at risk, the bill could hurt U.S. companies more than India’s IT sector—which may simply pass on the cost to clients. As Washington debates this move, businesses from Bengaluru to Boston are on edge.