Why Trump Slapped ‘Trade Partner’ South Korea With Fresh 25% Tariffs | Explained

Updated: 27 Jan 2026, 11:19 pm IST

Trump Hikes Tariffs on South Korea to 25%! US President slaps 25% duties on autos, lumber & pharma (up from 15% on other goods) after Seoul fails to ratify last year’s trade deal via National Assembly. Trump: “We acted swiftly—now they must.” Part of aggressive tariff diplomacy: threats on Europe over Greenland, Canada over China ties. Seoul scrambles - industry minister heads to Washington. Economic pressure mounts!