Why Trump Wants To Ban Chinese Airlines From Flying Over Russia

Why Trump Wants To Ban Chinese Airlines From Flying Over Russia

Updated: 10 Oct 2025, 11:22 pm IST Livemint

Trump escalates U.S.-China trade war by proposing to ban Chinese airlines from Russian airspace on U.S. routes! Chinese carriers like Air China save millions in fuel via shortcuts banned for U.S. airlines since 2022 Ukraine war - now, DOT calls it unfair. Amid Boeing's $100B+ jet deal talks, the move could force longer flights and hit Beijing's aviation edge. Watch the high-altitude clash!

 
