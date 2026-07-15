Why Trump Was Forced To Reverse Course On His Hormuz Threats, Again

President Donald Trump has positioned the United States as the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz, saying it will remain open after US strikes substantially reduced Iran’s capabilities. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard insists Tehran controls the waterway and will not allow foreign interference. The narrow strait, vital for 20% of global oil and gas trade, has become the central flashpoint in the ongoing conflict, with recent attacks, a restarted naval blockade, and disrupted shipping.