Subscribe

Why Trump Was Forced To Reverse Course On His Hormuz Threats, Again

President Donald Trump has positioned the United States as the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz, saying it will remain open after US strikes substantially reduced Iran’s capabilities. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard insists Tehran controls the waterway and will not allow foreign interference. The narrow strait, vital for 20% of global oil and gas trade, has become the central flashpoint in the ongoing conflict, with recent attacks, a restarted naval blockade, and disrupted shipping.

Livemint
Published15 Jul 2026, 11:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Why Trump Was Forced To Reverse Course On His Hormuz Threats, Again
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy Trump Was Forced To Reverse Course On His Hormuz Threats, Again
Advertisement
Read Next Story