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Why Trust Decides If Your AI Strategy Wins Or Fails | #AllAboutAI EP 20 Part 2

Strategy is where most agentic enterprise plans succeed or fail — and trust sits at the centre of it. So how do you turn that trust into real market value? On Mint's All About AI, produced in partnership with Salesforce, Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, LiveMint, speaks to Shibani Ahuja, SVP of Enterprise IT Strategy at Salesforce where they explore the way forward for building trust-driven, agentic enterprises.

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Published4 Sep 2026, 03:50 PM IST
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Why Trust Decides If Your AI Strategy Wins Or Fails | #AllAboutAI EP 20 Part 2
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