Why U.S. Is Pushing To Break India's E-Commerce Wall: The Inside Story

Why U.S. Is Pushing To Break India’s E-Commerce Wall: The Inside Story

Updated: 13 Oct 2025, 10:47 pm IST Livemint

U.S. pressures India to lift e-commerce inventory ban for Amazon and Flipkart amid 50% tariffs, risking small retailer wipeout on October 1, 2025! Washington demands level playing field under 2016 Press Note 3, allowing foreign giants to stock and sell directly. CAIT warns of Silicon Valley dominance in $325B market, but pilot for exports-only sales is in play. Will India rewrite rules? Watch the trade battle!

 
