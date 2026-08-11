Why US Court Ordered Meta, TikTok and Others to Face 3,000+ Social Media Lawsuits | Watch

Meta, TikTok, Google and Snapchat must face thousands of lawsuits alleging their social media platforms were deliberately designed to be addictive to young users. A U.S. appeals court has allowed more than 3,000 lawsuits to move forward, rejecting an early appeal by Meta and TikTok over Section 230 protections. The lawsuits, filed by states, schools, municipalities and individuals, link social media use to concerns including depression, anxiety and body-image issues among young people. The ruling comes days after a New Mexico judge ordered Meta to pay $567 million over teen mental health concerns.