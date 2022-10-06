Why West Asian nations matters for India | Mint Primer

In 2021-22, India recorded a total trade of about ... moreIn 2021-22, India recorded a total trade of about $189 billion with seven Gulf countries—Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq—accounting for 18.3% of its combined value of imports and exports, shows commerce ministry data. In 2017, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries alone accounted for 55.6% of total remittance flow into India. Let's take a closer look at our economic ties with the countries of West Asia via the course of this video.
