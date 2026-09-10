Why Workers Without College Degrees Are Having Their Best Job Market In Decades | Explained

The U.S. job market is showing a striking divide between workers with college degrees and those without them, particularly among younger Americans. New analysis from the Burning Glass Institute finds that unemployment among 22 to 34-year-olds without a college degree is near its lowest level in two decades, while young college graduates are facing one of their weakest stretches in years. Watch.