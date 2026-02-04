A May 2025 survey revealed that 88% of 84 central bank reserve managers believe the weaponization of reserves will have permanent consequences for the future of reserve management, with 76% classifying US sanctions risk as a “significant” factor in their asset allocation decisions—a figure that stood at only 30% before 2022 #china #india #japan #dedollarization #dollar #yuan #renminbi #shanghai #hongkong #yen #currency #abhinavtrivedi #xijinping #trade #import #export
