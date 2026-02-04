English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 04 2026 15:29:56
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 412.55 -0.75%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 294.25 5.22%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 195.25 1.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 367.30 2.44%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 439.10 0.02%
Business News/ Videos / Why Xi Jinping's De-Dollarisation Pitch Is Stronger Than Before Amid Japan's Biggest Currency Crisis

Why Xi Jinping's De-Dollarisation Pitch Is Stronger Than Before Amid Japan's Biggest Currency Crisis

Updated: 04 Feb 2026, 06:26 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

A May 2025 survey revealed that 88% of 84 central bank reserve managers believe the weaponization of reserves will have permanent consequences for the future of reserve management, with 76% classifying US sanctions risk as a “significant” factor in their asset allocation decisions—a figure that stood at only 30% before 2022 #china #india #japan #dedollarization #dollar #yuan #renminbi #shanghai #hongkong #yen #currency #abhinavtrivedi #xijinping #trade #import #export

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue